Michael B. Jordan responds to rumors about playing ‘Superman’

Michael B. Jordan admits he is incredibly flattered, following online rumors that stated he is in negotiations to portray the iconic DC comics character.

The 34-year-old actor who is about to make his acting debut in the upcoming film Creed III, has revealed he will not be playing Superman in the near-future, but he didn’t deny any possible collaboration if the offer comes in.

Michael appreciates that his fans are including him in the conversation, as “It’s definitely a compliment,” but he will only be watching this time around.

The actor is now starring as John Clark in Tom Clancy‘s Without Remorse, and he took a moment to praise Warner Brother’s decision to include writer Ta-Nehisi Coates in the new screenplay for Superman.

©Disney



Michael B. Jordan in ‘Black Panther’

He shared, “It‘s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” describing him as “incredibly talented” and someone who is “going to be worth checking out.”

Michael recently revealed that he was also inspired by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, admitting he even helped him follow his dreams to direct, and opened his eyes to more options in the film industry, since they started working on the set of Fruitvale Station in 2013.

And commenting on his friendship with Chadwick Boseman and his Oscar nomination, Michael stated that his last performance in Ma Rainey‘s Black Bottom is absolutely inspiring and something that has changed him for the rest of his life.