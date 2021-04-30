Selena Gomez teams up with Drake for upcoming horror film ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez is taking her acting career to the next level! Now that she’s all aboard in a series of projects, including the upcoming horror film Spiral.

The 28-year-old star will be reunited with filmmaker Petra Collins, following their collaboration in the 2017 music video Fetish, as she will make her directorial debut alongside Drake, who will join the project as executive producer with his company Forest Hill Entertainment.

The storyline will be centered around people’s obsession with social media, and it seems Selena will be portraying “a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.”

The script has been written by Phoebe Fisher and is also the continuation of an earlier draft written by Collins and author Melissa Broder.

The singer and actress has been incredibly busy with the third season of her HBO Max show Selena + Chef, and she recently finished shooting her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, playing Mabel alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, as they solve a mysterious murder in their building.

She will also be appearing in a biographical drama named Shadow of the Mountain, telling the story of Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, and will be returning for the fourth installment of Hotel Transylvania.