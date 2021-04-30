Anya Taylor-Joy talks about the second season of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Now that Anya Taylor-Joy is enjoying the success of the fan-favorite Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, we might be getting a potential second season, as it was revealed by the talented actress.

The iconic character gained incredible popularity since the release of the show, and it certainly wouldn’t have been the same without the Argentinian-American star, as more than 62 million households watched the first season during the first 28 days.

During her latest interview with Elle magazine, Anya was asked about her plans for the future, and if she would be interested in going back for a second season of the series.

Admitting that it would be silly for her to say “There’s never going to be a second series,” adding that she would certainly regret passing on the opportunity, “and then I’m 40, and Scott [Frank]’s like, ‘Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?’”

She also took a moment to talk about what she would want for Beth, her character on the show, explaining that she hopes the storyline takes a direction where she starts doing things for her own enjoyment.

“I’d like Beth to pick up Benny and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase,” Anya shared.

Harry Melling who also appears on the first season was recently asked the same question, admitting he would be all aboard, however he is “just not sure there‘s gonna be a second series.“