New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Anitta, DJ Khaled, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like DJ Khaled, Anitta, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and more
Bad Bunny drops ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ and a star-studded music video
Watch! Karol G just dropped an early release of her single “Bichota”
1. Anitta - “Girl From Rio”
Brazilian pop superstar Anitta has released her latest single along with an accompanying music video, “Girl From Rio.” The video is a celebratory homage to the resilient and vibrant culture of her hometown, Rio de Janeiro.
“I’m so happy. It comes out April 30,” she told Billboard earlier this week. “It’s my favorite song ever that I have done in my life. I want people to get to know Brazil and my music.”
She continued, “I am so excited to be able to share the history of my hometown in the ‘Girl From Rio’ song and video.”
2. DJ Khaled - Khaled Khaled
DJ Khaled is back with his latest star-studded album, Khaled Khaled. As with his two most recent albums, Father of Asahd and Grateful, the 14-track LP features dozens of guest features including JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nas, Drake, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby,DaBaby, Migos, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, and Puff Daddy.
Along with dropping the full record, Khaled also released the music video for “SORRY NOT SORRY,” a song featuring former rivals JAY-Z and Nas along with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive (aka Beyoncé, probably).
3. Santi - “París Pa’ Qué”
The creatively-complex minds behind SANTI have returned with their latest release, “París Pa’ Qué.” The song features a series of humorous verses, relaying that we don’t need overly expensive and luxurious things to find pleasure and adventure.
“Given how grounding the past year has been for all of us, it was important for me to write a song about the simple pleasures of life,” said Santiago Dañino, the vocalist and songwriter behind SANTI. “I hope it‘s a reminder for our listeners of what really matters, and that people have as much fun listening to the track as Andy I did when we were creating it.”
4. Cali y El Dandee, Mau y Ricky y Guaynaa - “Despiertate”
“DESPIERTATE” is a new track born from the mutual admiration that exists between some of the most popular artists in music right now.
It seemed natural to Cali y El Dandee that they get Mau and Ricky on this song because they inhabit the same concept of a duo of brothers as them. The same goes for Guaynaa, because of their musical style has attracted the attention of the industry. This new single was written by Cali and El Dandee, Guaynaa, Mau and Ricky, Andrés Torres, and Jon Leone. The song speaks of toxic love and is also a reminder to always choose self-love.
5. Gucci Mane featuring BIG30 - “Sh*t Crazy”
Gucci Mane is back like he never left with the release of his latest single, “Sh*t Crazy” featuring Big30. Along with the new track, Gucci also dropped the music video for the song.
The track will be featured on Ice Daddy, an album that’s dedicated to Gucci’s youngest son, Ice Davis. A picture of Ice is the album’s cover art and he’s also the project’s executive producer.