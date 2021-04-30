New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Anitta, DJ Khaled, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like DJ Khaled, Anitta, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Anitta - “Girl From Rio”

Brazilian pop superstar Anitta has released her latest single along with an accompanying music video, “Girl From Rio.” The video is a celebratory homage to the resilient and vibrant culture of her hometown, Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m so happy. It comes out April 30,” she told Billboard earlier this week. “It’s my favorite song ever that I have done in my life. I want people to get to know Brazil and my music.”

She continued, “I am so excited to be able to share the history of my hometown in the ‘Girl From Rio’ song and video.”

2. DJ Khaled - Khaled Khaled

DJ Khaled is back with his latest star-studded album, Khaled Khaled. As with his two most recent albums, Father of Asahd and Grateful, the 14-track LP features dozens of guest features including JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nas, Drake, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby,DaBaby, Migos, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, and Puff Daddy.

Along with dropping the full record, Khaled also released the music video for “SORRY NOT SORRY,” a song featuring former rivals JAY-Z and Nas along with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive (aka Beyoncé, probably).