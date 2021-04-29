Here are the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

On Thursday morning, The Today Show shared the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The finalists were revealed as part of a live stream, The List Live, that was streamed across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall along with comedian LaLa Milan were the hosts, also featuring appearances by Anitta, Bretman Rock, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, Chris Sullivan, FINNEAS and Maggie Baird, Jay Pharoah, Jon Batiste, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, Leslie Jordan, Lisa Rinna, Luis Fonsi, the New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus, Nick DiGiovanni, Paris Hilton, Rob Gronkowski, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Tanya Rad and Brad Goreski, Tate McRae, Tika the Iggy, Tim Anderson, Wisdom Kaye and more.

The live stream started with announcements for Top Hot 100 Artist, which includes the biggest artists of the year like DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd, along with the finalists for Top Latin Male Artist and Top Female Rap Artist. From there, the rest of the categories were continuously announced.

Overall, The Weeknd is taking the number one spot with 16 nominations, receiving nods in categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top R&B Album. DaBaby follows with 11 nominations, where he’s been recognized in the Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album categories.

Another big contender for the upcoming ceremony is Megan Thee Stallion, who received seven nods for categories like Top Female Artist and Top Rap Female Artist. Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD have also earned a top spot with serious posthumous recognition, with Pop Smoke a finalist in 10 categories and Juice a finalist in seven.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, airing on NBC. Check out a full list of BBMA finalists below: