Art lovers will be able to celebrate Van Gogh in the largest and most elaborate exhibition to date

The art of the legendary Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh (1853 – 1890), known for being one of the world’s greatest and best-loved artists, will take New York City. Immersive Van Gogh, the highly-anticipated art installation, is expected to be the largest and most elaborate iteration to date.

Immersive Van Gogh intends to invite the audience to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh and enjoy his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination.

©Immersive Van Gogh





Starting June 10, New Yorkers and tourists from all over the world visiting the “Big Apple” will be able to enjoy van Gogh’s pieces in a 70,000-square-foot facility located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, at Pier 36 (299 South St.). Visitors will also have access to the spectacular views of the East River, the Brooklyn skyline, and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

Behind the exhibit is Creative Director David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits, including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. According to a press release, Korins will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces, both exterior and interior, including the main lobby, which will feature an elaborate, three-dimensional depiction of The Starry Night crafted of 7,500 brushes dipped in paint, as well as an oversized portrait of Van Gogh.

Technology will play a vital role in the art installation. Korins is bringing to life a series of illuminating, interactive, and one-of-a-kind elements that offer visitors more ways to learn about the life of Vincent van Gogh, besides his body of work.

©Immersive Van Gogh





As if it wasn’t enough, guests also will enjoy tiered observation platforms, intricate mirrored sculptures, and “secret” spaces. “I have taken the bones from Massimiliano’s insightful and poetic piece and added new vantage points, intricate mirrored sculptures, and secret spaces to create a truly unique experience for our guests. Embarking on this journey has been a thrilling and humbling experience of combining the work of two extraordinary artists and filtering it through my own artistic sensibility to deliver it to the New York audiences,” said Korins.

It is expected that Immersive Van Gogh will be the first event of its magnitude since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have a track record of producing this event safely in numerous cities throughout North America,” said Co-Producer Irina Shabshis. “We hope that this will lift the spirits of so many New Yorkers, who have not had the opportunity to experience cultural attractions for the past year, with first-rate production values that will make this one of the top events in the city this summer,” added Co-Producer Maria Shclover.

©Immersive Van Gogh





The hour-long walk-through installation has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited according to New York City’s capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue. The producers also informed that the installation would have digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.