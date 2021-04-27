Get ready for Patrick Dempsey’s dance moves in Disney’s Enchanted sequel

It seems everything is ready for the highly-anticipated sequel of Enchanted, following a series of delays, more than 13 years after the success of the first iconic film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

This time the audience can expect plenty of surprises, as some details about the star-studded project have been revealed.

Disenchanted will feature some new characters, played by Hollywood stars Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays, joining the original cast members, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden and Amy Adams.

And although the full cast for the musical rom-com is yet to be revealed, Patrick has talked about some details during his latest interview.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor who plays Robert Philip and falls in love with Giselle, announced he will be singing and dancing in a fun musical number included in the film.

This will be something fans of the film have never seen before, as only Prince Edward and Giselle get to sing and dance in the original movie.

The 55-year-old star has confessed his excitement to “work with everybody again after 14 years,” adding that he is a little nervous because he “will be singing for the first time,” and hopes the fans embrace his performance.

He also says the writers have set him up for success, making the lyrics really fun, and choreographing a great number that will compliment the premise for the storyline.