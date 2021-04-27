Check out a list of all the rescheduled 2021 tour dates & festivals

While it seems like concerts, music festivals, and other live events might be one of the last things to return in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are already planning to hit the road in 2021 as the vaccine rollout continues throughout the United States.

After cancelling and indefinitely postponing hundreds of concerts in 2020, it’s almost time for musicians to get back to work, and many have already announced dates for later this year. Check out a list of concerts and music festivals that will be taking place in 2021 and 2022.

MAY 2021

Queen and Adam Lambert will kick off the European leg of their Rhapsody Tour in May, which runs through July, according to Queen‘s website.

U.K. festival The Great Escape will celebrate its belated 15th-anniversary celebration in May, boasting more than 400 performers, according to the event’s website.

JUNE 2021

Green Day’s Hella Mega world tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer kicks off in Vienna in June before starting their North American leg on July 14 in Seattle.

Justin Bieber’s highly-anticipated world tour has been rescheduled for this summer, starting on June 2, 2021, and running through the middle of August.

JULY 2021

Lady Gaga announced that the Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021, hitting Paris and London in July before coming to North America in August.

Chris Stapleton will be hitting the road again with his All-American Road Show beginning in July, according to his website.

Ireland’s Longitude 2020 festival returns in July, according to the event’s website. Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator were set to headline, though. it remains unclear if they will also return for this year’s fest.