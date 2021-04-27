Check out a list of all the rescheduled 2021 tour dates & festivals

While it seems like concerts, music festivals, and other live events might be one of the last things to return in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are already planning to hit the road in 2021 as the vaccine rollout continues throughout the United States.
After cancelling and indefinitely postponing hundreds of concerts in 2020, it’s almost time for musicians to get back to work, and many have already announced dates for later this year. Check out a list of concerts and music festivals that will be taking place in 2021 and 2022.
MAY 2021
Queen and Adam Lambert will kick off the European leg of their Rhapsody Tour in May, which runs through July, according to Queen‘s website.
U.K. festival The Great Escape will celebrate its belated 15th-anniversary celebration in May, boasting more than 400 performers, according to the event’s website.
JUNE 2021
Green Day’s Hella Mega world tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer kicks off in Vienna in June before starting their North American leg on July 14 in Seattle.
Justin Bieber’s highly-anticipated world tour has been rescheduled for this summer, starting on June 2, 2021, and running through the middle of August.
JULY 2021
Lady Gaga announced that the Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021, hitting Paris and London in July before coming to North America in August.
Chris Stapleton will be hitting the road again with his All-American Road Show beginning in July, according to his website.
Ireland’s Longitude 2020 festival returns in July, according to the event’s website. Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator were set to headline, though. it remains unclear if they will also return for this year’s fest.
Guns N‘ Roses rescheduled its 2020 North American tour to kick off in Milwaukee in July, wrapping up in August in Los Angeles.
AUGUST 2021
Harry Styles’ North American dates for the Love On Tour will resume in August before wrapping up at the end of October, again with his special guest Jenny Lewis.
Michael Bublé is hitting the road once again for a world tour beginning this summer, according to his website.
SEPTEMBER 2021
New York City’s annual Governors Ball festival, which usually takes place in June, was rescheduled for a little later in the year so that it is “more realistic and safer for all,” according to a statement from organizers. A lineup is yet to be announced.
Jack Antonoff announced that his Shadow of the City festival in Ashbury Park, N.J., has been rescheduled for September: “This show WILL play. it‘s just a matter of when.”
Life Is Beautiful is set to take place in Downtown Las Vegas from September 17-19, with Green Day, Billie Eilish, and more to headline.
2022
The Weeknd’s postponed The After Hours Tour, featuring special guests Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and Black Atlass, kicks off in January 2022 in Vancouver, Canada before making its way to the United States.
The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels Public Service Announcement Tour will now start in the spring of 2022.
Lionel Richie rescheduled his European tour, which will now begin in June 2020 and wrap in August.
The Foo Fighters’ June European Tour Dates have been pushed back a full two years from the planned 2020 excursion, now set to kick off in June 2022.