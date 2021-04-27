Vin Diesel sends a message in Spanish for the upcoming F9 movie

Vin Diesel is ready to add “Spanish speaking papi” on his resume. The actor has been promoting the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie and busted out his español for a new trailer. In Spanish, Diesel said inspirationally, “For more than 100 years there’s been a place where we get together to be entertained- the movies. After being apart for so long it’s time to come back together, to laugh, to applause. We are ready to make you believe again. Nothing comes back like the movies. We will see you soon.”

It’s not the first time Diesel has practiced his Spanish for the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious saga. At the Latin American Music Awards, he teamed up with Ozuna who makes a cameo in the film to deliver a message in Spanish to all their Fast Fans.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise has lasted two decades, earning more than $5 billion around the world. In the next installment, Diesel’s character Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi.



Along with Rodriguez, the film stars the return of actors Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel,Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Oscar winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as a new franchise character named “Leysa”- a woman with a connection to Dom’s past. Justin Lin will return as director. F9 will be released June 25, 2021.