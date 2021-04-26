First look at J Balvin’s upcoming documentary ‘The Boy From Medellín’

On May 7th and through Amazon Prime Video, the world will be able to have unprecedented access to “Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador,” J Balvin. The superstar is ready to release his upcoming documentaryThe Boy From Medellín, an immersive look into one of the most pivotal and emotionally charged moments of his life.

Balvin released a statement in 2020 that expressed his gratitude for the partnership and said, “Representing my country, my city, and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I’m so proud to be a son of Medellín. I’m honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world.”

In charge of producing and directing the documentary is Academy Award-nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman, known from Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and A Private War. “I am excited to partner with Amazon in bringing Jose’s powerful personal story to a global audience,” Heineman said.

“While J Balvin is the undeniably talented musical icon behind some of the world’s most popular songs, Jose’s strength and openness in talking about his struggles with mental health drew me to make the film. I was honored that Jose gave us extremely intimate access to this important moment in his life, and the result is a universal story about a man trying to reckon with his place in this world that I hope will resonate with fans and new audiences alike,” he added.

‘The Boy From Medellín’

Heineman had the opportunity to record an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time, as he prepares for the most important concert of his career — a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

In the 95 minutes film, fans will see how Balvin had to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist when the streets of Colombia explode with growing political unrest in the days ahead of his performance.

Shot entirely in the dramatic week leading up to the concert, The Boy From Medellín gives us a glimpse of how the Latin Grammy-winning musician also deals with the anxiety and depression that has haunted him for years.

“I’m a human being just like everyone else and I’m also fragile and very vulnerable, possibly even more so than many of you,” Balvin said on social media

"Like any human being, I've had some challenges, this time it's anxiety and some depression," the singer said. "I don't like to act, I don't like to fake it, 'Ah, happiness. Everything is perfect,'" he said.