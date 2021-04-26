Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao makes history as best director for ‘Nomadland’

Chloé Zhao just made herstory! Now that the talented filmmaker has been recognized with the Best Director award, being the first Asian woman and second woman to ever win in the coveted category.

Following the success of her movie Nomadland, the 39-year-old director continues to be acclaimed for her incredible work.

Telling the story of a woman in her sixties, portrayed by Frances McDormand, who embarks on a journey through the American West with a growing nomadic group of older people, algo giving her a well-deserved recognition as Best Actress, at the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

©Searchlight Pictures





Chloé was nominated in multiple categories, including Best adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing, announcing her excitement after receiving the award for Best Director and Best Picture.

Stating that she felt “extremely lucky” to be able to do what she loves for a living, and extremely grateful if her win “means more people get to live their dreams.”

The acclaimed director was born in China, moved to London at the age of 14, and went on to study in Los Angeles, and New York University in 2010.

Zhao gave a very inspirational speech while holding her Oscar trophy at the ceremony, dedicating her award to “anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.“