New Music Friday: the biggest releases from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week was all about star-power and collaborations, as we got new music from big names like The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Maluma, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. The Weeknd featuring Ariana Grande - “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

For his latest remix, The Weeknd has tapped Ariana Grande to put a new spin on his already-beloved track, “Save Your Tears.” The remix hears the Canadian crooner stick with his original chorus and verse before Grande comes in to shake things up with her own verse.

This collaboration serves as a reunion for the two stars, who have joined forces twice over the years. The pair first partnered up in 2014 for “Love Me Harder,” a track from Grande’s sophomore effort My Everything. More recently, in October 2020, the got together again for Grande’s positions cut “off the table.”

2. The Alchemist featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue - “Nobles”

The Alchemist has teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt and Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue for a new track called “Nobles.” This song serves as the lead single from the producer’s forthcoming EP, This Thing of Ours, which is set to drop on April 30.

This is far from the first time The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt teamed up, with previous collaborations including “Falling Out the Sky,” “Wind in My Sails,” “E. Coli,” and “Play It Cool.” This is just the latest release from the Los Angeles native, who released The Food Villain and teamed up with Conway the Machine for the LULU EP last year.

3. Corina Smith - “Obviamente”

International superstar Corina Smith is back with her new single, “Obviamente.” With this song, Corina shares the story of one of her most electrifying romances, with which she seeks to inspire other women by representing the sensuality and fun that comes with being an empowered woman. The song was produced by SubeloNEO and Caleb Calloway; Together, they managed to find the perfect fusion between sweet pop melodies and catchy reggaeton rhythms.

“I think a lot of people can identify with the message behind this song,” Corina says about her latest release. “It is like a tribute to those loves who are not necessarily romantic or passionate, but still exciting. I love that it has a bold and itchy vibe, and that it’s like a danceable invitation to have a good time and enjoy with that special person.”