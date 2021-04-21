Everything we know about Billie Eilish’s new album

Billie Eilish is coming! The 19-year-old Grammy winner has been giving us clues about her next project, but it seems the highly-anticipated record might be coming sooner than expected, now that she is teasing her new music with a stunning selfie on social media.

This would be the singer’s second album, following the success of her debut with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, released in 2019.

Billie recently shared some details on her personal Instagram account, including the number of songs and her expectations for this new project, revealing there will be 16 tracks that feel exactly how she wants to.

“There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that,” she confessed.

The successful performer who had a great night at the Grammy awards, has released a series of singles, getting fans excited for this upcoming era, including No Time To Die, which will be part of the soundtrack for the long-awaited James Bond film.

Her incredible collaboration Lo Vas a Olvidar with Rosalía, and some other solo songs, Everything I Wanted, My Future and Therefore I Am.

During her latest interview she also opened up about the recording process, admitting that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a lot of impact in her new music.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” adding that “when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”