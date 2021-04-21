Interesting facts and numbers about the Oscars you probably didn’t know

This week, WalletHub released its 2021 Oscars Facts report, which was filled with some pretty juicy info for those of us who love numbers and facts. It not only gave us an inside look into how much actual money it costs to run this iconic annual award show, from how much is spent on fashion, goodie-bags to the red carpet, the report also shared some really fascinating facts about this year’s nominations.

All about the money

$40M+ is the estimated total cost of the Oscars’ ceremony

$129M is roughly the amount of ad revenue that ABC is expecting to make on Oscar Sunday

$2M is the cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars, that’s 64% less than the cost of an ad during the Super Bowl



The red carpet and goodie-bag



©GettyImages



$24.7K is the cost of the 50,000-square-foot Oscars red carpet and it takes 900 hours to install the red carpet with an average of 18 crew members

The average value of an Oscar‘s goodie bag is about $225k

The most expensive goodie-bag item ever was a 12 day cruise on the Scenic Eclipse Yacht

It’s not cheap to look that good!

©GettyImages



$10M is the average cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars.

$10M is the average cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars and the average spend of other attendees is $1.5 million for their red carpet looks.

Cate Blanchett wore the most expensive attire in Oscar’s history, at $18.1M. While most of that figure we attributed to the jewelry she wore, her Armani Privé dress was also worth $100,000 and made with Swarovski crystals.

Yes! women are breaking Oscars’ glass ceilings