Amazon Prime Video will distribute the story of the legendary soccer player, Diego Armando Maradona. After years in the making, the platform just released the first teaser trailer of Maradona: Blessed Dream. This hotly-anticipated Amazon Original series will give audiences around the world a look at a compelling biopic highlighting Maradona’s triumphs and challenges.

Maradona: Blessed Dream will premiere later in 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, under the production of BTF Media, and in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We.

Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Nazareno Casero (Historia de un Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnifica 70), and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), portraying Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life and prolific career.

According to the platform, the filming of the biographical series took place in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Mexico and features a total of ten episodes of one-hour long, capturing vital moments along with the life and career of the legendary soccer star.

First look at upcoming Amazon original series ‘Maradona: Blessed Dream’

The series will also explore Maradona’s humble beginnings in the town of Fiorito in his home country of Argentina and his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli. The show will portray his crucial role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86.