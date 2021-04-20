Edgar Ramírez to star in hourlong ‘Florida Man’ series for Netflix

Edgar Ramírez is getting ready for his next gig: an hourlong series on Netflix titled, Florida Man.

The streaming giant has given a formal eight-episode series order to the show, starring Ramírez, who also appears in Netflix‘s popular movie Yes Day. The series comes from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd along with Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

In Florida Man, when a struggling ex-cop (played by Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’sOut of Sight.

Todd, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces with Aggregate’s Bateman and Costigan. The project stems from Aggregate’s first-look deal with Netflix.

While the title Floria Man might cause some confusion, the series is not related to limited series of the same name starring Joel Edgerton, which is in development at Anonymous Content. That show is based on Tom Cooper’s novel, with Graham Gordy writing.

Before starting this new project, Ramírez starred opposite Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s new movie Yes Day, which was estimated to be seen by 53 million households in the first four weeks. Before that, he starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in HBO’s award-winning limited series, The Undoing.

Soon, the Venezuelan actor will begin production on Borderlands and next will also star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Universal’s The 355. Ramírez is a two-time Golden Globe nominee for his performances as Carlos the Jackal in Carlos and as Gianni Versace in American Crime Story.