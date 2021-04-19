Marc Anthony’s virtual concert proves why he is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time

On the night of Saturday, April 17th, 2021, thousands of fans of Marc Anthony from over 90 countries secured their tickets to virtually gathered under one platform to enjoy what would be the singer’s brand-new show Una Noche.

People worldwide intended to turn their living rooms into the front-row and VIP area of his first and only Livestream concert, but unfortunately, the platform collapsed. It wasn’t until April 18th when we witnessed why Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time and one of the best Latino entertainers in the music industry.

©Marc Anthony



Marc Anthony’s virtual concert “Una Noche”

Singing with a live band a repertoire of his biggest hits, covers, and new releases, the 52-year-old New York-born Puerto Rican singer reinforced and sealed the love people have for his music. Marc’s ballads and dance hits’ pulsating energy are undoubtedly electrifying. The audience can feel it whether they listen to his tracks on the radio, watching him live at a stadium, in a virtual concert or a recorded version of it.

In “Una Noche,” the singer’s passion for music is evident; he sings each song like if he will never sing again and just that needs to be applauded. However, Marc Anthony’s desire to be surrounded by his loyal fans is perceptible. “It’s been a minute since we’ve seen each other I just want to say thank you,” he said before continuing his performance. “This is not a conventional show, but I understand we are going through the same thing. Just stay safe out there, and if this is the only way for us to reach you, it is my honor and until we meet face to face again.”

©Marc Anthony



“It is my honor and until we meet face to face again.”

For the seven-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winner, it was imperative to somehow connect with the audience and make them sing their hearts out like they haven’t done for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, ahead of the much-anticipated event, he promised a unique and unforgettable experience, and he delivered. “Life has changed us… undoubtedly. But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive,” said Marc Anthony.

Although “Una Noche” (one night) with Marc Anthony might feel enough, the “Vivir Mi Vida” interpreter brought to the stage one of the most acclaimed Latin artists of modern history. Reggaetón icon Daddy Yankee joined the virtual concert to merge the Urban genre and salsa music and perform their latest single, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta.”

©Marc Anthony



Marc Anthony singing with Daddy Yankee during his virtual concert “Una Noche”

“It’s good that I was able to merge my urban essence with Marc Anthony’s corner that I love so much, that corner that is solely his, that musical line where you live the orchestra and all those instruments,” said Daddy Yankee ahead the concert. “Marc has always been an inspiration for my career because Salsa has always been in my DNA and ever since I can remember I have listened to and enjoyed his music given that Marc has the ability to transport you to other musical spaces with his sounds and that neighborhood rumba that identifies us Latinos so much.”

Indeed Marc is a tremendous ambassador of Latin music and an Orgullo Hispano. We can’t wait to see him in person again, but in the meantime, we invite you to press play to the video below and enjoy Marc Anthony’s greatness.