Karol G and Mariah Angeliq heat up the Latin American Music Awards stage

Karol G went into the Latin American Music Awards tied with J Balvin for the most nominations with a total of 9. Awards aside, the singer just took over the stage with Mariah Angeliq, blowing away fans with the performance of their new song “El Makinon.” Sitting on opposite sides of the stage at the start of the performance the ladies met in the middle and didn’t need anyone but each other to get down to their song. Their outfits were an amazing mix of masculine and feminine and both ladies rocked high white boxers over their blue baggy jeans with sexy crop tops. Karol G and Mariah had the audience cheering and screaming as they twerked, and teased each other. The fire and intimacy stayed on the stage even after the song ended.

The song is all about independence, breaking the rules, and the power of a woman. Since her recent break up from Anuel-AA it’s clear Karol G is thriving in her independence. The “Bichota” singer started the night strong winning song of the year for “Tusa” featuring Nicky Minaj.

“El Makinon” debuted at number 9 on Billboard’s Hot LatinSongs and the music video went viral, with over 58 million views to date.