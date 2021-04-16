2021 Latin American Music Awards: Winners List

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards featured performances from the biggest names in music, drawing fans of different genres across the spectrum of Latin music. Telemundo presented the sixth edition of 2021 Latin AMAs from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Hosted by actress Jacky Bracamontes, the evening is set to celebrate the biggest acts and artists in Latin music and their accomplishments throughout the year.

See the full list of winners (in bold):

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

Eslabon Armado

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Sech

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Myke Towers

Natanael Cano

Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” **WINNER**

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Album of the Year

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

J Balvin – Colores

Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Artist - Female

Anitta **WINNER**

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Favorite Artist - Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Christian Nodal

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Favorite Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado *WINNER**

Jowell & Randy

Reik

Favorite Artist - Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Shakira

Favorite Album - Pop

Camilo – Por Primera Vez **WINNER**

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Pedro Capó - Munay

Reik - Ahora

Favorite Song - Pop

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

Camilo – “Favorito”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Ricky Martin – “Tiburones”

Shakira & Anuel AA – “Me Gusta”

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Eslabon Armado – Tu Veneno Mortal

Junior H – Atrapado En Un Sueño

Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “En Eso No Quedamos”

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué Maldición”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

Los Dos Carnales – “El Envidioso”

Natanael Cano – “Amor Tumbado”

Favorite Artist - Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Favorite Album - Urban

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las Que No Iban a Salir

J Balvin – Colores

Favorite Song - Urban

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Favorite Album - Tropical

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Favorite Song - Tropical