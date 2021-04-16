Marc Anthony cancels his performance at the Latin American Music Awards

A little less than two hours before the sixth annual Latin American Music Awards, Marc Anthony announced on social media that he has decided not to attend the awards ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The announcement of his cancellation comes shortly after it was revealed that Alejandro Fernandez had tested positive for COVID-19.

Por seguridad, Marc Anthony ha preferido quedarse en casa

The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer shared a video on Instagram making the surprising announcement. He also sent his best wishes to ‘El Potrillo’ for a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19. “Hello my people, first of all Alejandro sending you lots of good vibes, and that everything goes well, I know everything will be fine,” the singer said in Spanish.

Anthony reassured fans that he was okay, feeling fine and symptom-free, but explained he opted not to go to the awards for everyone‘s safety. “Although- thank God I am fine, I have decided for everyone’s sake and safety to stay home tonight.” The singer added that his virtual concert is still on for the weekend: “And to my fans, let there be no doubt; we have our date this Saturday 17th in my virtual concert, I love you very much, may God bless you and take care of yourselves out there. I love you.”

Anthony was set for an explosive performance on stage, while ‘El Potrillo’ was ready to make a tribute to Joan Sebastian, along with Joss Favela and Natanael Cano.