2021 Latin AMAs live updates: How the star-studded event is celebrating the best in Latinx music

Telemundo presented the sixth edition of 2021 Latin AMAs on Thursday, April 15, from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Hosted by actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, the evening is set to celebrate the biggest acts in Latinx music and their accomplishments throughout the year.

The long-awaited award ceremony confirmed several musical numbers including Alaina Castillo, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, and IAmChino.

©GettyImages



How the star-studded event is celebrating the best in Latinx music

Also José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, and Myke Towers made an appearance, in addition to Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Omar Courtz, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes, Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.

The show kicked off with Anitta, Wisin, Maluma, and Myke Towers singing “Mi Niña.” The stars brought the heat to the ceremony with puro reggaetón.

Karol G won the first award of the night with her song “Tusa” featuring Nicky Minaj, followed by Camilo, who won Álbum Favorito - Pop for his album Por Primera Vez.

©Youtube



Karol G and Nicki Minaj

Carlos Rivera ft. Banda MS took the stage to perform their latest musical collaboration, “No me pidas perdón.” Texas native rising star, Alaina Castillo, sang 1941 Latinx hit “Bésame Mucho,” written by Consuelo Velázquez.