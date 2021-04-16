2021 Latin AMAs live updates: How the star-studded event is celebrating the best in Latinx music

Telemundo presented the sixth edition of 2021 Latin AMAs on Thursday, April 15, from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Hosted by actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, the evening is set to celebrate the biggest acts in Latinx music and their accomplishments throughout the year.
The long-awaited award ceremony confirmed several musical numbers including Alaina Castillo, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, and IAmChino.
Also José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, and Myke Towers made an appearance, in addition to Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Omar Courtz, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes, Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.
The show kicked off with Anitta, Wisin, Maluma, and Myke Towers singing “Mi Niña.” The stars brought the heat to the ceremony with puro reggaetón.
Karol G won the first award of the night with her song “Tusa” featuring Nicky Minaj, followed by Camilo, who won Álbum Favorito - Pop for his album Por Primera Vez.
Carlos Rivera ft. Banda MS took the stage to perform their latest musical collaboration, “No me pidas perdón.” Texas native rising star, Alaina Castillo, sang 1941 Latinx hit “Bésame Mucho,” written by Consuelo Velázquez.
Reggaetón global sensation Nicky Jam performed “Fan de tus Fotos,” his latest release with Romeo Santos. Later Camilo interpreted “Tuyo y Mío” featuring Los Dos Carnales. Myke Towers took the stage once again with Juhn to sing “Bandido.”
Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal brought tears to the Latin American Music Awards with their bilingual song “Tears of Gold.”
Gerardo Ortiz presented his second single, “Historia de Ayer,” belonging to his tenth studio album, Décimo Aniversario.
For the first time singing together, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin performed their brand new single, “Canción Bonita.”
Later Manuel Turizo joined Wisin & Yandel to sing “Mala Costumbre.” Juanes took the audience back to the ’70s with his performance of “El amor después del amor,” initially released in 1992 by Fito Páez.
Venezuelan artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez performed his biggest hits, such as “Culpable Soy Yo,” “Dueño De Ti” and “Agárrense De Las Manos,” before receiving the Legend Award during the Latin American Music Awards.
The night continued with Dominican-Italian singer Yendry, and later Karol G and Mariah Angeliq performed their hit “El Makinon.”
According to Telemundo, the event was held following strict health and safety protocols to protect everyone’s health, both on and off stage. However, several stars canceled their performance and participation for having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Marc Anthony cancels his performance at the Latin American Music Awards
One of the singers who canceled his presentation is Alejandro Fernández. The Mexican superstar was set to receive the Icon Award. Marc Anthony also canceled his participation to avoid the spread of the deadly disease. According to the salsa singer, he feels fantastic; however, he preferred to stay home.
In a video posted on his Instagram account, the star wished prompt recovery to Fernández and reminded his fans about his upcoming brand-new show for One Night Only on Saturday, April 17th.
Later that night, Ana Bárbara and Joss Favela performed in a memorable and emotional tribute to the late singer-songwriter, Joan Sebastian.
Prince Royce performed his hit song “Carita de Inocente” and later Maluma and Ziggy Marley took us to Jamaica with their song “Tonika.”