Here’s the new action-packed trailer for ‘F9’

Another year, another ‘Fast & Furious’ film! The ongoing movie franchise has a new film coming out this summer and the trailer for it just dropped today.

‘F9,’ which will be released on June 25, welcomes familiar faces such as Vin Diesel ’s character Dominic Toretto, Letty Ortiz who is played by Michelle Rodriguez, as well as Tyrese Gibson’s character Roman Pearce, and Tej Parker who is played by Ludacris.

According to the Verge, the storyline of ‘F9’ will be centered around Torreto and his group confronting his younger brother, who is played by John Cena, who is working with the vicious Cipher, played by Charlize Theron .

Justin Lin who also directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of this franchise also directed ‘F9.’ According to a press release, “Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.”

Fans of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies should not expect anything different from this trailer compared to other previous trailers in this famous franchise. The famous car chases, speeding cars driving off a cliff, and the occasional fist fights will also be present in this ninth installment.

The original trailer for ‘F9’ came out back in January 2020 when Universal had original plans of releasing the film last year. The original release date of ‘F9’ was May 22nd 2020, which seems like a lifetime ago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere date was moved around several times and now it seems the Universal blockbuster film will officially hit theaters in the United States this June.