Christina Aguilera will release a new album in Spanish!

Christina Aguilera is taking us back to the 2000’s! The iconic singer is surprising her audience with two albums, including one in Spanish.

The Grammy winner has been teasing fans with some behind-the-scenes photos for a while, working late nights in a secret recording location in Miami, posting selfies with collaborators, writing, and even including a photo in Miami Beach titled “Miami Sessions.”

Now Christina is opening up about the new project, confessing she is “simultaneously working” on an English record and a long-awaited album in Spanish, described as the follow-up to her debut Spanish album.

The 40-year-old artist who recently appeared in the last episode of Demi Lovato’s docu-series Dancing with the Devil , is getting her fans excited, admitting that the new album is “about 20 years overdue.”

During her latest interview, she confessed that after starting the recording process, she was able to fall in love with music “all over again,” making her feel “reinspired” and ready to reclaim her throne in the music industry.