Salma Hayek Joins Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson for ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ trailer

Salma Hayek , Ryan Reynolds , Samuel L. Jackson make the perfect trio in the first trailer for The Hitman‘s Wife’s Bodyguard.
The first look at the action film--which acts as a sequel to the 2017 movie The Hitman’s Bodyguard--was released on Tuesday, with Hayek and Reynolds teaming up to rescue Jackson...even though Reynolds’ character has a complicated relationship with him.
The trailer first picks up four years after the events of the first movie, with Michael Bryce (played by Reynolds) receiving praised for being a good bodyguard to Darius Kincaid (played by Jackson). Unfortunately for Bryce, this scene is just a nightmare, which leads to him being instructed by his therapist to take a break from his profession.
“I’m officially on sabbatical and, to be honest, I don’t know why I didn’t do this sooner,” Bryce announces while lounging at a peaceful beach resort. “It’s as if the world’s been waiting for me to make this change. For the first time, I’m starting to imagine a life without body guarding.”
This vacation is cut short when Reynolds’ character gets interrupted by a Sonia, Kincaid’s wife (played by Salma Hayek) who rips Bryce away to recruit him to rescue her husband.
Throughout the course of the rest of the trailer, we see the three of them work together, though reluctantly, to once again keep Kincaid alive. In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, the sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, and Frank Grillo.
Much like the rest of the entertainment industry, this film experienced a few setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic. The Hitman‘s Wife’s Bodyguard was originally set for release in August 2020, but ended up being postponed for almost an entire year.
While some studios took the road less traveled and switched to a streaming service release to bypass COVID-19 guidelines, The Hitman‘s Wife’s Bodyguard waited for theaters to open back up so fans could get the full experience. The movie is now set to premiere on June 16, 2021.
Check out the trailer for yourself down below: