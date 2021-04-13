Alejandro Fernández announces Hecho en México U.S. tour

Following four consecutive number one singles, Alejandro Fernández has announced the Hecho en México U.S. tour, kicking off in Reno, Nevada on September 2020.

The Grammy winner and son of the legendary Vicente Fernández has conquered stages all around the world with his personal interpretation of Mexican music, selling more than 35 million records worldwide and receiving countless awards and nominations.

Fernández‘s most recent album, Hecho en México, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart, marking Alejandro’s return to mariachi and leading him to win a Latin GRAMMY for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album. In the time since its release, the album has earned four consecutive #1 singles at radio in the United States and Mexico with “Caballero,” ”Te Olvidé,” ”Decepciones,”and his current single, ”Duele.”

Even though touring was impossible throughout 2020, Alejandro remained very active, looking for new and innovative ways to be close to his fans and lend his voice to important causes impacting his community. In the early days of the pandemic, the singer partnered with Univision TV’s Dr. Juan Rivera in sharing vital information about health and COVID-19 on television and social media platforms. Seeing the impact of the shutdown on the artist community, Fernández also released a stirring rendition of Joan Sebastian’s classic “Eso y Más” as a fundraiser for out of work musicians, donating 100% of the proceeds to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in the United States and MúsicaMéxico COVID-19 in Mexico.

Tickets for the Hecho en México U.S. tour go on sale beginning Friday, April 16th at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Families Belong Together: a campaign of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, that works to end family separation and promote dignity, unity and compassion for all children and families.