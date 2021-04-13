Selena Gomez to host and J.Lo to perform at VAX Live concert to help raise $22M for global vaccinations

On Tuesday, April 13, the international advocacy organization, Global Citizen, announced VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. This special--a global broadcast and streaming special hosted by Selena Gomez --aims to encourage vaccine confidence worldwide and help get vaccine access to everyone, everywhere.

Pre-taped at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8PM ET, with musical performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. YouTube will stream an extended version of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and The Try Guys.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World is part of Global Citizen’s overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

As part of the program, Global Citizen is campaigning to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World aims to inspire Global Citizens to call on governments, asking them to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.

“The World Health Organization is pleased to be partnering with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Throughout the response to the pandemic, we have been grateful for the efforts and commitment shown by global citizens, health advocates and changemakers around the world to advocate for vaccine equity to protect the most vulnerable people, everywhere. WHO will continue to work closely with all nations and partners to help manage potential risks and use science and data to drive a targeted global response.”