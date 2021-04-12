Matthew Perry accidentally confirmed ‘Friends’ reunion before official announcement

Matthew Perry got carried away with excitement!

The 51-year-old actor posted a photo on the set of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, but it seems he got in trouble and had to quickly delete the Instagram post.

Although the photo was deleted just moments before it was posted, it got 27,000 likes and was captured in screenshots by fans of the actor and the iconic show.

Matthew was sitting in a makeup chair, preparing to meet with the rest of the cast in the long-awaited reunion, captioning the post, “Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my friends.”

He is also not the only actor who has teased details about the upcoming special episode, with co-star David Schwimmer revealing in a recent interview with Andy Cohen, that the cast and film crew would begin production in early March

Explaining that following the difficult delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he was finally “heading out to LA,” now that the producers “figured out a way to film safely.