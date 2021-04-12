Reggaetón icon Daddy Yankee is set to join Marc Anthony during his worldwide Livestream concert

Daddy Yankee is bringing reggaetón to Marc Anthony’s brand-new show for One Night Only. On Saturday, April 17th, two of the most iconic Latin singers will join their voices to merge the Urban genre and salsa music on stage to perform their latest single, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta.”

“It’s good that I was able to merge my urban essence with Marc Anthony’s corner that I love so much, that corner that is solely his, that musical line where you live the orchestra and all those instruments,” affirms Daddy Yankee, and proceeds to explain, “Marc has always been an inspiration for my career because Salsa has always been in my DNA and ever since I can remember I have listened to and enjoyed his music given that Marc has the ability to transport you to other musical spaces with his sounds and that neighborhood rumba that identifies us Latinos so much.”

Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony perform onstage during Univision‘s 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina

“De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” is the first collaboration between the two Puerto Rican powerhouses. To date, the hit song has spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay.

As HOLA! USA previously reported the seven-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winner would be using technology to turn our living rooms into a front-row and VIP area with his first and only Livestream concert. Thus far, fans from over 90 countries have secured their tickets, establishing Marc Anthony as the first Latin artist to unite audiences of this magnitude at a global scale successfully.

“Life has changed us… undoubtedly. But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive,” said Marc Anthony. “And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure that this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life,” he added.

Marc Anthony

Once the concert is over, fans can keep the party going with DJ and radio personality Alex Sensation during his virtual VIP after-party. During his presentation, Alex Sensation would celebrate the best of today’s Latin music and perform his latest single release for the first time, “After Party.”