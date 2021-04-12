Bad Bunny announces 2022 North American tour: El Último Tour Del Mundo

Just a few months after releasing an album with a title that promised an extravagant live show, Bad Bunny has announced his 2022 North American tour: El Último Tour Del Mundo.

The highly-anticipated event is presented by Corona and will visit a total of 25 cities, kicking off on February 9, 2022 in Denver, CO at the Ball Arena. Tickets for El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16.

©Sujeylee Solá





The reggaeton star’s plans to continue touring the world with his music last year were brought to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His last tour, the X100PRE Tour, was one of the most prominent live shows of 2019, breaking capacity records and completely selling out iconic arenas around the world including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Staples Center in Los Angeles, Coliseum of Puerto Rico, and many more. The tour concluded with 48 fully sold-out shows around the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, also including Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals.

“We are excited to once again join international superstar Bad Bunny on what is sure to be another memorable tour,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing for Corona. “Corona and Bad Bunny’s shared Latino heritage make our brand an ideal accompaniment for fans to enjoy alongside his vibrant performance.”

After more than a year, the return of live music is quickly approaching, and Bad Bunny prepares to deliver some of the most impressive live performances of his career. In his upcoming tour, he will finally be able to interact with his fans in person and bring to life the incredible world he has created with all of the albums he released in 2020: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban A Salir, and El Último Tour del Mundo.

Check out a full list of tour dates down below. Tickets for El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16th, at 12pm local time through cmnevents.com.