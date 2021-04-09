New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, SZA, Saweetie, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week was all about star-power and collaborations, as we got new music from big names like J Balvin , Saweetie, Gwen Stefani , SZA, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. J Balvin and Khalid - “Otra Noche Sin Ti”

After teasing its release earlier this week, J Balvin and Khalid have teamed up to drop “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” along with a music video directed by Colin Tilley. Ahead of the visual‘s release, both artists appeared on the YouTube series Released to discuss their creative process, also revealing that they originally met via Twitter.

This track is the third single from Balvin’s upcoming album, following right behind “Tu Veneno,” which came out last month. While a release date for the reggaeton star‘s new project hasn’t been revealed, he recently told Rolling Stone that it’s coming soon. “This new album is all about me,” Balvin said about the new music. “It’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff. I’ve never done that before.”

2. Doja Cat and SZA - “Kiss Me More”

In another fun collaboration, Doja Cat and SZA joined forces to drop their brand new track, “Kiss Me More.”

This release is a welcome drop from fans, who have been waiting for these two to work together since they first teased a possible collaboration back in March. In a segment for V Magazine, where SZA conducted the interview for her fellow artist, she called “Kiss Me More” a “different strut” regarding genre. She went on to praise Doja Cat’s ability to venture into all different genres.

“You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit,” SZA said at the time. “It’s like, you’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it’s OK to be an individual that isn’t really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream.”