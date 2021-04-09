New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, SZA, Saweetie, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week was all about star-power and collaborations, as we got new music from big names like J Balvin , Saweetie, Gwen Stefani , SZA, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. J Balvin and Khalid - “Otra Noche Sin Ti”
After teasing its release earlier this week, J Balvin and Khalid have teamed up to drop “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” along with a music video directed by Colin Tilley. Ahead of the visual‘s release, both artists appeared on the YouTube series Released to discuss their creative process, also revealing that they originally met via Twitter.
This track is the third single from Balvin’s upcoming album, following right behind “Tu Veneno,” which came out last month. While a release date for the reggaeton star‘s new project hasn’t been revealed, he recently told Rolling Stone that it’s coming soon. “This new album is all about me,” Balvin said about the new music. “It’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff. I’ve never done that before.”
2. Doja Cat and SZA - “Kiss Me More”
In another fun collaboration, Doja Cat and SZA joined forces to drop their brand new track, “Kiss Me More.”
This release is a welcome drop from fans, who have been waiting for these two to work together since they first teased a possible collaboration back in March. In a segment for V Magazine, where SZA conducted the interview for her fellow artist, she called “Kiss Me More” a “different strut” regarding genre. She went on to praise Doja Cat’s ability to venture into all different genres.
“You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit,” SZA said at the time. “It’s like, you’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it’s OK to be an individual that isn’t really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream.”
3. Saweetie and Gwen Stefani - “Slow Clap”
While a lot of us probably didn‘t expect a collaboration from Saweetie and Gwen Stefani, these two make for the perfect high-energy pair to deliver on their new track, “Slow Clap.” Saweetie joins Stefani on a new version of the song, a solo single by the former No Doubt singer that was first released last month.
The high school-themed music video brings all of the nostalgic vibes you‘d expect from a new Gwen Stefani track--especially as she teams up with one of the biggest names of the new generation. Both artists were equally excited about working together, with The Voice coach calling Saweetie her “new best friend” in post about the collaboration.
4. Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
After more than a year of anticipation from fans, Taylor Swift has finally delivered the re-recorded version of Fearless, her 2008 Grammy-winning sophomore album.
The newly refurbished project features the 19 tracks from the original release and Platinum edition, along with a couple of “vault” cuts that were written during the Fearless sessions, but never ended up on the final version. The new additions to Taylor‘s Version of Fearless include “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris, “That’s When” with Keith Urban, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “Bye Bye Baby,” “Don’t You,” and “We Were Happy,” as well as Elvira’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” remix.
This re-recorded version of Fearless comes after Swift‘ dispute with Scooter Braun, who purchased her masters from Big Machine Records in 2019. Feeling slighted by the acquisition, she announced that she would be re-recording her first six albums--though she has yet to announce when she will drop the rest of her re-recorded catalog.