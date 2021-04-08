Daniel Craig is about to make $100 million in the next ‘Knives Out’ films

If you think Daniel Craig is having a hard time now that his reign as James Bond is coming to an end, you might wanna check again, as he has now signed a major deal for the two upcoming Knives Out films.

Loading the player...

The rights of the successful film were recently acquired by Netflix, after the streaming platform reportedly purchased the next sequels for $450 million, with Daniel earning more than $100 million in total portraying the beloved Detective Benoit Blanc.

It was also reported that Rian Johnson, the director of the first film will be coming back to continue the storyline, earning another $100 million from the incredible deal.

Knives Out became extremely popular after premiering in 2019, not only because the star-studded cast that included Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Don Johnson.

But also because the amazing script was created by Rian Johnson, inspired by the iconic mystery novels of Agatha Christie, even earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

However there’s not many details about the next movies, with Rian stating that he is “starting with a blank page,” and he still needs to “come up with a title.”

Since he doesn’t want to keep calling it a sequel, especially because it’s going to be “Daniel Craig with a totally new cast.”