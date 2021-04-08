New Trailer: Everything we know about ‘The Mosquito Coast’ starring Justin Theroux

Apple TV+ is delivering a new series full of dramatic and dangerous adventures! Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman.

Sounds familiar? That’s because The Mosquito Coast is a novel written by Justin’s uncle Paul Theroux, first adapted in 1986 starring the iconic Harrison Ford, following a similar storyline.

©Apple TV +





This time the audience will see Theroux playing an eccentric inventor who wants to protect his family, and after an incredible series of events, they are forced to leave their home in California, escaping to Mexico, and running away from the U.S. government.

©Apple TV +





The new show will have seven episodes and will premiere on April 30, promising to have the viewers on the edge of their seats with the shocking experiences of the adventurous family.

Justin has revealed that his character will have a surprising evolution through the season, and confessed that some of the characters have a certain similarity to his actual family members.

©Apple TV +





And commenting on Harrison Ford’s character in the 1986 movie adaptation, the actor says Ford did a fabulous job, however we are gonna have to wait to see if there’s any key references.

Apple TV+ has given us some amazing cinematic original series since the streaming platform launched.

Gaining popularity with the release of shows like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, and the supernatural thriller Servant starring Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.