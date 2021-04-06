New George Clooney and Julia Roberts rom-com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ sets release date

Hollywood legends Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting! The Ocean’s Eleven alums and longtime friends are set to star opposite one another in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. Universal Pictures revealed when fans can expect to see the movie - so get those calendars ready. If all goes according to plan, the film will premiere in theaters on September 30, 2022.

Ticket to Paradise will begin filming later this year in the scenic Queensland, Australia. As per Variety, production will benefit with tax incentives from the Australian federal government and Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. The film is helmed by Ol Parker, whose recent credits include Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which he also shot in enviable locations. In addition to directing, he also wrote the script alongside Daniel Pipski.

Ticket to Paradise will mark George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ fifth film together

Clooney, 59, and Roberts, 53, will play two exes who come together to stop their daughter (Billie Lourd) from repeating past mistakes. Sparks fly when the A-listers share the screen. They’ve proven their chemistry with four other films: Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and most recently in Money Monster. The pair will also have a hand in developing the film, with both holding producer titles.

The film will mark Julia’s highly-anticipated return to the rom-com world. The Oscar-winner rose to fame with starring turns in now-iconic movies like Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride and Notting Hill. Clooney has also ruled the rom-com circuit with roles in One Fine Day and Intolerable Cruelty. Here’s to counting down the days until September 30, 2022!