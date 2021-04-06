J Balvin sends a message to BTS and fuels rumors of future collaboration

Fans are hoping for a collaboration between reggaeton star J Balvin and K-pop supergroup BTS after an interaction between the international acts.
On Monday, April 5, HYBE x Ithaca Holdings released a new video celebrating the recent partnership between the two companies. This follows news from earlier this month, when HYBE announced that their subsidiary, Big Hit America, acquired a 100 percent stake in Ithaca Holdings.
J Balvin says he has a lot in common with Justin Bieber
J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music
J Balvin and artist Takashi Murakami bring fun activity to families in self-isolation
The video starts by outlining the new structure of HYBE following the acquisition. The HYBE Labels division includes Big Hit Music, BE:LIFT, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, X, while the HYBE Solutions division includes HYBE 360 (content production), HYBE IP (merchandise), HYBE EDU (educational content), and superb (mobile games). HYBE Platform covers Weverse Company.
As for Ithaca Holdings, their company includes SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group and covers artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Demi Lovato.
In the video, we see a message from HYBE CEO and chairman Bang Si Hyuk, who welcomes Ithaca Holdings as a new member of the family, mentioning how both companies grew from a dream into world-renowned companies through hard work, creativity, and innovation.
Scooter Braun, the CEO and chairman of Ithaca Holdings, also shared a message in the clip, praising HYBE’s track record and anticipating their influence on Ithaca Holdings’ current and future artists. He also touches on the further innovation both companies will have in the global music industry.
Along with these messages from those in charge of the labels, the video also included statements from HYBE and Ithaca Holdings artists like BTS, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber.
“Such great news that leaves us all in awe! Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin!” BTS said in the video. “The team behind these and so many incredible artists have come together with HYBE. We’re so happy to see so many artists that we cherish and love become a part of this family.”
The next message was from J Balvin, who greeted BTS personally, fueling rumors of future collaborations between both acts.
“Hey BTS, Hello from J Balvin,” he said in the video. “Congratulations to Scooter Braun and Chairman Bang. Blessings, this is going to be on another level. Such amazing vibes.”
Immediately, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the interaction, hoping the Colombian superstar will work with the boy band some time soon.
“no but what if bts x j balvin?? hobi on a reggaeton track? i would not survive,” one fan wrote.
no but what if bts x j balvin?? hobi on a reggaeton track? i would not survive— riri⁷🐳 (@uhgeut_) April 2, 2021
Another said, “Not j balvin greeting bts first before any of the ceos omg”
not j balvin greeting bts first before any of the ceos omg 😭😭😭😭— hani fb its jm*specs (@bwlspecs) April 5, 2021