J Balvin sends a message to BTS and fuels rumors of future collaboration

Fans are hoping for a collaboration between reggaeton star J Balvin and K-pop supergroup BTS after an interaction between the international acts.

On Monday, April 5, HYBE x Ithaca Holdings released a new video celebrating the recent partnership between the two companies. This follows news from earlier this month, when HYBE announced that their subsidiary, Big Hit America, acquired a 100 percent stake in Ithaca Holdings.

The video starts by outlining the new structure of HYBE following the acquisition. The HYBE Labels division includes Big Hit Music, BE:LIFT, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, X, while the HYBE Solutions division includes HYBE 360 (content production), HYBE IP (merchandise), HYBE EDU (educational content), and superb (mobile games). HYBE Platform covers Weverse Company.

As for Ithaca Holdings, their company includes SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group and covers artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Demi Lovato.

In the video, we see a message from HYBE CEO and chairman Bang Si Hyuk, who welcomes Ithaca Holdings as a new member of the family, mentioning how both companies grew from a dream into world-renowned companies through hard work, creativity, and innovation.

Scooter Braun, the CEO and chairman of Ithaca Holdings, also shared a message in the clip, praising HYBE’s track record and anticipating their influence on Ithaca Holdings’ current and future artists. He also touches on the further innovation both companies will have in the global music industry.

Along with these messages from those in charge of the labels, the video also included statements from HYBE and Ithaca Holdings artists like BTS, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber.