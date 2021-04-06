Anitta, Rosalía, and Becky G might release a song together, and we have the name

Our musical dreams might become a reality! Anitta, Rosalía, and Becky G could be releasing a song together. According to radio host Mike Adam, the Brazilian singer registered the track “Despierta” with BMI. This rights organization collects license fees on behalf of songwriters, composers, and music publishers and distributes them as royalties.

Adam also said that Anitta is the author and owner of the song, and “Despierta” might be included in her upcoming album Girl from Rio.

In the past, the 28-year-old Rio de Janeiro native has been vocal about her interest in collaborating with Rosalía. “I would give a finger to sing with her. I love her; I’m a fan. I’m always talking to her. I think it would be amazing to work with her,” she said during a press conference for Los40.

The Brazilian superstar also assured that both have many things in common. “She brings Spanish culture to the whole world and makes people interested in her; I try to do the same with things in Brazil. I see similarities in that desire to show our culture,” she said.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, “La Reina de la Favela,” said she has new music in the queue, but she will take 2021 to focus on her. “I am very focused on my personal life,” she told us. “Right now, I’m not looking just to be working. I’m more relaxed. I am always planning something, and now, with the coronavirus pandemic, I’m in another phase. I learned not to plan so much because things can change from one day to the next.”

On March 30, Anitta celebrated her birthday by sharing a photo of herself in black and white; ever since she has been sharing images from women in the same format in anticipation of her album Girl from Rio. “I found my balance and figured out the secret for my happiness. I’m so ready for this new cycle of my life,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “No matter where I go, I’ll always be taking my country and my city with me.”