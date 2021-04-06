Miley Cyrus channeled her inner rocker during her NCAA Final Four performance

Leave it to Miley Cyrus to cover a song and do an amazing job with it! The 28-year-old can sing just about anything and she sounds great. At the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four games that took place this past weekend, the singer covered several classic songs by Queen and she rocked the Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The concert took place after the Baylor-Houston game on Saturday night, which ended in Baylor going to the championship game against Gonzaga this past Monday.

Decked out in a rocker chic outfit that consisted of a black cropped vest, matching black low-rise jeans with a belt that had her M.C initials on it, black leather gloves, and tons of jewelry, the 28-year-old and her band performed “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now,” to an audience of socially-distanced frontline workers.

In addition to the Queen covers, Cyrus also sang her own songs such as, “We Can’t Stop,” “Edge of Midnight” and “Wrecking Ball.” But the concert did not stop there, she also performed a rendition of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” before finally finishing with “American Woman.”

Cyrus posted several videos to her Instagram account showing everything from her soundcheck for the concert to actual footage from her performance. A video showing her preparing for the show was captioned, “TURNT 4 THE GODS @ SOUNDCHECK @finalfour #MileyMadness ☠️♠️🃏🖤🎤.”

An Instagram post of the 28-year-old performing “American Woman” was captioned, “American Woman. I got more important things to do. Than spend my time growin’ old with you. 🇺🇸🔥🎸⭐️☠️⚡️.”

Comments flooded the singer’s post reading “Miley was born to rock!” Another fan wrote, “Yas queen sound amazing ❤️😭.” “Rock woman, rock queen 🤘💜👑,” read another.