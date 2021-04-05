It’s official! Selena: The Series season two is premiering sooner than you think. Today, Netflix released the official trailer, announcing that fans will continue learning more about Selena Quintanilla’s life and work on May 4.

The teaser features Christian Serratos as Selena performing “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” alongside her bandmates. “Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues,” the brief reads. “Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career.”

Poster of ‘Selena: The Series’ part two

According to the streaming service, the second part of Selena: The Series includes nine episodes and will chronicle “the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”

Alongside Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria (A.B. Quintanilla), Ricardo Chavira (Abraham Quintanilla), Noemí Gonzalez (Suzette Quintanilla), Seidy López (Marcella Quintanilla), Jesse Posey (Chris Perez), and Natasha Perez (Yolanda Saldivar) are part of the cast.

The cast of Selena: The Series: Part 2

Selena: The Series, created by Moises Zamora, was released on Netflix in December. According to the streamer, part one drew 25 million households in the first four weeks after it premiered.

Christian opened up to Entertainment Weekly about portraying the legendary singer, who was killed in 1995. “When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house,” she shared. “When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing ‘Que Creias.’ Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn’t want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!” she added.



