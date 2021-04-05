Watch the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series ‘Loki’

Watch the new trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series ‘Loki’

The show premieres June 11 on the streaming service

The God of Mischief is back and setting things right! On Monday, Disney+ dropped a glorious new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ original series Loki. The newly released clip shows Tom Hiddleston’s titular character in TVA (Time Variance Authority) custody and recruited by TVA member Mobius M. Mobius ( Owen Wilson ) to help fix reality.

“We protect the proper flow of time. You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality,” Mobius tells Loki in the trailer. “I want you to help us fix it.”

“Why me?” Loki asks, to which Mobius responds, “I need your unique Loki perspective.” Although Thor’s brother has “literally stabbed people in the back” like “50 times,” he assures Mobius that he can be trusted...we’ll see about that!

Owen Wilson's character Mobius needs Loki's help to fix reality in the upcoming series©Courtesy of Marvel Studios
According to Disney+, Loki is a “fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA” after absconding with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The show’s official synopsis reads: “Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’”

The series, which debuts exclusively on Disney+ June 11, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

