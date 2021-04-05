Victoria La Mala, Chris Perez, Joe Ojeda, and Yorch releases a corrido for all immigrants

Victoria La Mala is joining forces with Chris Perez, Joe Ojeda, and Yorch to release “Nuestra Tierra,” a corrido with the potential to become an anthem for all hardworking immigrants who strive to have a better life for themselves and their families.
“Nuestra Tierra” is a Spanish-language song that talks about the struggle most immigrants experience in the search for a life packed with dignity and respect. “I love this song because it truly reflects the times that we’re living in as immigrants in this country,” Victoria La Mala said. “We come here looking for a better life, but we sacrifice and leave so much behind.”
According to the singer she is a huge fan of Perez and Ojeda. “It was so incredible to have the opportunity to work with people that I’ve admired and looked up to for years, like Chris and Joe,” she said. “Yorch is also super talented and, like me and so many people, moved to this country looking to follow our dreams and search for more opportunities. The way it all came together with all our ideas and the producer Bobbo at the helm was truly magical.”
“Everything that I have, I have earned. My job has cost me but oh how I’ve worked hard for the American dream. I am the Mexican dream; even if I am on the other side, I represent my people,” Victoria La Mala sings as you hear the yearning and desperation of her people through her voice.
While working on an upcoming project, Victoria La Mala, Chris Perez, Joe Ojeda, Yorch, and producer Robert “Bobbo” Gómez decided to try something “on the fly.” This is the first time Ojeda and Perez, known for being Selena Quintanilla ’s widower, release music together outside Los Dinos and the Chris Perez Band.
The musicians mixed their cumbia and rock influences with Victoria La Mala’s style to create a beautiful corrido with soulful guitar riffs and an enchanting keyboard. “Bobbo, Joe, and myself came up with the chord structure, the arrangement basically,” Chris Perez said. “Jorge Eduardo and Victoria were doing their thing, scribbling away like crazy on their notepads. I wasn’t quite sure what they were coming up with, but the second I heard them singing their part, well, It was like magic. And to be a part of something like that is a rarity these days. So, I am truly proud of the song and the part everyone played in the process. I hope that everyone loves it as much as we do, and I hope to hear it on the airwaves soon.”
Recorded and produced in Corpus Christi, Texas, Chris, Joe, and Bobbo were in charge of the musical arrangements for “Nuestra Tierra,” while Victoria and Yorch worked on the lyrics. “The song’s power and message moved us all,” Joe Ojeda said.
“It was just an outstanding experience. This song really focuses on us, Los Mexicanos, Los Paisanos, especially ‘La Raza’ that is still living ‘on the other side’ and simply wanting a better life for their families. And isn’t that what we all want? My hope for this song is that it resonates with a lot of people and that everyone understands its message,” he concluded.