Why Brad Pitt surprised everyone on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt is gaining legend status, following his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the movie star is surprising everyone on the set of Bullet Train after performing 95% of his stunts in the action thriller.

Loading the player...

The stunt coordinator of the highly-anticipated film revealed during a recent interview, that the 57-year-old actor did most of his physical stunts, including the fighting scenes, describing him as “a natural born athlete.”

©Sony Pictures





Brad plays Ladybug , one of the assassins of the story, which follows a group of hitmen who realize they have something in common, as they encounter in the same high-speed bullet train in Tokyo.

The Hollywood star who is currently in the middle of a complicated divorce with Angelina Jolie, impressed the film crew with how much fight choreography he wanted to do himself.

The star-studded film is directed by David Leitch and is based on the graphic novel Maria Beetle, by Kōtarō Isaka, featuring Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even Bad Bunny.

This is not the first time the director teams up with Pitt, as he was also a former stuntman and worked with the actor on Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Fight Club before directing his breakout film John Wick, and producing big budget movies such as Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.