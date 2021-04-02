Ángela Aguilar releases new song and music video for ‘En Realidad’ [BTS included]

Ángela Aguilar recently released “En Realidad,” a song with a contagious melody written by Ana Bárbara. The Mexican-American Grammy nominee and two-time Latin Grammy nominee surprised her fans with the new track in anticipation of her upcoming album. “I’m very excited to share with you #EnRealidad, my first unreleased single,” she wrote on social media. “I hope you listen, sing, dance, and enjoy it as much as I do.”

©Agencies GALLERY



Ángela Aguilar

Known as the “Princess of Mexican music,” Ángela worked closely with her dad, Mexican-American singer-songwriter, and actor Pepe Aguilar. The four-time Grammy Awards and five-time Latin Grammy Awards winner produced the song and album of his 17-year-old daughter.

“En Realidad” also comes accompanied by a music video filmed not long ago in Zacatecas, Mexico. Wearing cowboy boots and hats, Ángela can be seen dancing country style, not before enjoying a milkshake at the cantina — a twist nobody would expect from a place famous for serving whiskey, beer, and tequila.

©Agencies GALLERY



“En Realidad” music video

Aguilar loves her Mexican heritage and although she was born in Los Angeles, she proudly boasts her strong cultural and musical bond. “I am proud to be a Mexican-American. I have been studying in the United States all my life. At the end of the day, I am also a citizen of the world. I would never take my traditions for granted because they are years of effort and work.,” she told HOLA! USA.

“My parents from a very young age taught me that I have to appreciate where I come from, I have to see what is happening in the world, what our grandparents and our ancestors left us.”

The rising star recalled watching her mom making altars for Día de Muertos. “She would tell me about the traditional stories,” she said. “Also, every time we went to a concert, we tried to learn as much as possible about the place where we were going to sing. We would go to Guanajuato and they would tell us the stories of the mummies. They took us to see and investigate. They planted the seed for us and we were already growing with our love for Mexico.”

Ángela always hopes to make people happy with her songs. “My goal is to create happiness, maintain it and plant that little seed that my parents taught me to instill in people to love their traditions.”

About her album she said: “I’m going to release an album of unreleased songs that I’m writing with some friends of mine, so I wouldn’t want to do duets at this point in my life. Anyway, I just did duets with my dad, with my brother, with my cousin and I’m going to put out a duet with Christian Nodal, he asked me to do the duet, he asked my dad and we already recorded the song and just recently we recorded the video.”