New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Demi Lovato, BTS, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like Demi Lovato, BTS, and more. Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over

After much anticipation and some real life trials and tribulations, Demi Lovato has shared her latest album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The project includes previously released songs “Anyone,” “Dancing with the Devil,” and “What Other People Say” featuring Sam Fischer, along with new guest appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Saweetie.

Demi’s latest release was created alongside her four-part YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premiered on March 23. The 4-episode series follows her life and career over the course of the past couple years, most notably telling the story of the singer’s near-fatal overdose in 2018.



2. BTS - “Film Out”

BTS just released the music video for their latest single “Film Out,” which also acts as the theme song for the Japanese film adaptation of Signal. The video features the members of the band in a dream-like house in the sky as they remember all of the fond memories they share together. An ominous hourglass appears in several scenes, counting down to an explosion as the song reaches its climax.

In addition to appearing in the film, “Film Out” will also be featured in their upcoming Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Best, which was announced on March 25. The record comprises a total of 23 tracks and is slated for release on June 16.

3. 42 Dugg featuring Roddy Ricch - “4 Da Gang”

For his first solo release of 2021, 42 Dugg tapped none other than Roddy Ricch to release their electrifying new single, “4 Da Gang.” The pair add their own flair to the Scorpion’s 1982 classic hit, “No One Like You,” a legendary rock record that was flipped and produced by TayTayMadeIt.

This track comes on the heels of a busy stretch for Dugg, who recently appeared on projects for a bevy of established and rising stars, including Meek Mill’s Quarantine Pack, Big Sean’s Detroit 2, EST Gee’s I Still Don’t Feel Nun, DDG & OG Parker’s Die 4 Respect, Lil Migo’s King of The Trap, and more.