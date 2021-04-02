Howie Mandel is guest hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show from his driveway

Funny alert! Don’t miss The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Friday, April 2nd because comedian and “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel is guest hosting from his driveway. Yes, his driveway. But it won‘t be like some kind of boring garage sale. Howie is sharing funny stories like how he and his wife of 40 years are finding new ways to have fun. The couple has been binge-watching movies during the pandemic so Mandel is sharing clips from horror films that are scary for many reasons. But that’s not all, he’s even talking to Martha Stewart about her thirst traps and with John Stamos about his Disney collection.

©Warner Bros.



Howie Mandel talks to Martha Steward

The lifestyle mogul and author of her 98th book, “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things,” will join Mandel via video chat to discuss the fans that are calling her recent “seductive photos” thirst traps. Stewart also reveals whether she has responded to any of the “proposals and propositions” she’s received from the sexy pics. The entrepreneur also talks about her CBD line and her love for operating heavy machinery on her property.

©Warner Bros.



Howie Mandel and John Stamos

Then, Stamos, the star of the Disney+ series “Big Shot,” joins Howie via video chat from his house down the street. The actor will also show the world his impressive collection of Disney memorabilia, including Walt Disney’s phone and an animatronic from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride. Stamos is also chatting about his family and watching “Showgirls” in the backyard for his birthday. He’s spilling some secrets too, confessing that he took the iconic couch from “Full House!”