Sylvester Stallone is bringing ‘Rocky’ to the small screen

Sylvester Stallone has revealed his plans to create a TV series based on the iconic character.

Loading the player...

The 74-year-old legend took to Instagram to share his excitement with fans and followers, showing a sneak-peek of his idea for the show, explaining that he is writing a storyline that starts as a prequel to the popular movies.

Sylvester stated that he ideally wants 10 episodes, with the intention to show a backstory of the characters “in their younger years.”

©EVERETT COLLECTION





He also posted one page of the script he is creating, and although his “handwriting is very awkward,” he decided to share more of the creative process for the Rocky Prequel.

The Hollywood star is thrilled to pitch his idea to streaming services, confessing that MGM is excited about the new story that takes fans back to the 1960’s and introduces a 17-year old Rocky Balboa, struggling and trying to find his place.

Sylvester highlighted the importance of the decade, as it was “the most transformative generation in modern history,“ making reference to the Cold War, the moon landing, the civil rights movement and more.