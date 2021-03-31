Isabela Merced, Eiza González, and Jake Gyllenhaal star in new animated film ‘Spirit Untamed’

The trailer for Universal Pictures’ new animated film Spirit Untamed has been released! On Friday, June 4, 2021, fans can join Lucky and Spirit in their adventurous quest for friendship and self-discovery. The movie stars Isabela Merced as Lucky with Eiza Gonzalez’s participation, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, and Julianne Moore.

©Universal Pictures



(from left) Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace) riding Boomerang, Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) riding Spirit and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin) riding Chica Linda in DreamWorks Animation‘s Spirit Untamed

The movie is an epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse. Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González) a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier.

©Universal Pictures



Isabela Merced, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jake Gyllenhaal star in new animated film ‘Spirit Untamed’

Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal), in Miradero.

Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace) and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin). Pru’s father, the stable owner Al Granger (Andre Braugher), is the best friend of Lucky’s father.

When a heartless horse wrangler (Walton Goggins) and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and her Mexican heritage that she never expected.

The beloved story from DreamWorks Animation is directed by Elaine Bogan (Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television’s Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) and is produced by Karen Foster (co-producer, How to Train Your Dragon). The film’s co-director is Ennio Torresan (head of story, The Boss Baby), and the film’s score is by composer Amie Doherty (Amazon’s Undone, DreamWorks Animation’s Marooned).

Watch below the trailer for Spirit Untamed