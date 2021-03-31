‘Dancing with the Stars’ is returning for Season 30 with Tyra Banks

Get ready to dance with the stars again. On Tuesday ABC announced Season 30 is officially going down. Tyra Banks will return for her second season as the show’s host and Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will act as judges, per Entertainment Tonight. It’s Hough’s second season as a judge and the professional partner has won the coveted trophy six times. Goodman is also no stranger to the judging chair, but last year he was in the UK and unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions and appeared virtually in a few episodes. DWTS shared a short video of a disco ball on Instagram announcing the news and wrote, “See you back in the #DWTS ballroom!”

Last year when it was announced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews‘ would be leaving the show as hosts, Banks was met with an onslaught of angry fans claiming they wouldn’t want the show again despite her impressive resume as a host and executive producer. The iconic model didn’t let the haters get her down and continued to do her thing as a host and executive producer throughout the season. Banks celebrated the return of the show on Instagram by sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “DWTS 2021.”