Elton John joins Metallica and Miley Cyrus for unexpected collaboration

Elton John is reinventing himself once again! The iconic singer is now revealing his latest project, teasing an unexpected collaboration with Metallica, Gorillaz and Miley Cyrus.

During his latest appearance on the Apple Music radio show, the artist confessed he has been really busy during this lockdown period.

And while he already has something prepared with Metallica, he also has been “working with Gorillaz,” promising his fans they are definitely going to like it.

He also said that although he’s not working in “any Elton stuff,” in reference to his usual sound, he has teamed up with other people, reaching different artists and having fun in the process.

It seems like Elton had his new collaborations under wraps, however Miley Cyrus mentioned during a recent interview that the performer will be featured on her Metallica covers album, revealing he will play the piano on her groundbreaking version of Nothing Else Matters.

Miley also shared her excitement and included Yo Ma, Chad Smith and “so many all-stars” in her upcoming album.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich teased a possible collaboration in 2019, posting a photo with his wife Jessica Miller and Elton, backstage in one of their performances with the San Francisco Symphony orchestra.

Lars captioned the post with a sweet message, remarking he was beyond inspired “to spend an evening in the company of one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers ever.”