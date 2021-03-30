Karol G breaks the record for the biggest debut in history for a Spanish album by a Latina

Karol G is making HERstory after releasing her new album KG0516 . The multi-platinum international superstar broke the record for the biggest debut in history for a Spanish album by a Latina artist on Spotify.

KG0516 is taking the world by storm and ranking at #1 on the platform’s “Top Global Album Debuts” list and #5 on the “US Top Album Debuts.”

“Wow ... I had the #1 debut ON A GLOBAL LEVEL WITH MY ALBUM !!!!!!! GLOBAAAAL 🥺 ♥ ️🔥 What can I tell you!??? You know what? Today is not about me... it’s about you and THAT YOU FOLLOW THAT DREAM AND THAT GOAL THAT YOU WANT SO BAD!! GO FOR IT BECAUSE YOU CAN DO IT!!! DO NOT GIVE UP BECAUSE YOU CAN DO IT!!! BELIEVE IN YOU BECAUSE YOU CAN DO IT 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you God for allowing me to celebrate this after so many years ... I LOVE YOU ALL #KG0516 BREAKINGGGG IT!!!!! ✈️ 🌈🌈🌈” she wrote on social media.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Colombian sensation has four songs on the global “Top 200,” including “Bichota” in position #26, “Location” at #80, “El Makinon” at #112, and last but not least, her smash hit “Tusa” at #135, which also is the first Latin song with all women to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Karol G’s latest album is an indulgence to her millions of fans across the globe. Listeners can enjoy a new side of her that they have never seen or listen to before. “The idea with each and every one of my songs is always to have the opportunity to experiment new sounds and bring something to my fans, to all of you who enjoy it in different ways,” she said.