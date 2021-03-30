Everything we know about Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series

Star Wars fans, prepare to venture to a galaxy far, far away again with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the forthcoming show, which is being touted as a Lucasfilm “special event series﻿.” While no premiere date has been announced just yet, here is everything we do know about the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series﻿...

How to watch.

The show, directed by Deborah Chow, will be available exclusively on Disney+.

When does production begin?

Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin shooting April 2021.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Who is in the cast?

Aside from Ewan McGregor playing the titular character, the upcoming series will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Fans might remember Joel and Bonnie who played Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the prequel trilogy.

What is the series about?

During Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy teased (via ComicBook.com) that Obi-Wan and Vader will have the “rematch of the century.” Director Deborah noted, “This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi — it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there.”

Ewan also revealed that his character has “one task left,” which is “to keep Luke safe.” He shared, “We start on Tatooine, and we go on a rollicking adventure.”

Where does Obi-Wan Kenobi fit in the Star Wars timeline?

The series is set ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which saw Obi-Wan battle his “brother” Anakin, who turned to the dark side. Episode III ended with Obi-Wan delivering one of Anakin and Padme’s twins, Luke, to Tatooine to live with Anakin’s stepbrother Owen and his wife Beru.