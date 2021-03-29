The Tribeca Film Festival is making its return in 2021

The Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this June and is planning to hold the first in-person film festival in North America. Traditionally held during the Spring equinox, the event will showcase film, episodic, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming from June 9 to June 20 across the five boroughs.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Moviegoers in their vehicles attend the “Palm Springs” movie screening during the Tribeca Drive-In at Nickerson Beach Park on July 09, 2020 in Lido Beach, New York.

The platform for independent filmmaking, creative expression, and entertainment will receive guests at the Empire Outlets (Staten Island) and at The MetroTech Commons (Brooklyn). Also, in notable New York City spots like Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards (Manhattan), as part of the culmination of New York State’s statewide initiative.

©GettyImages GALLERY



People watch a movie curated by the Tribeca Film Festival in a socially distant pods with cabana-style seating in The Backyard at the Hudson Yards as the city continues the re-opening efforts following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus

“Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet. In 20 years, that community of creators and our partners have become a family,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder, and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “This summer, we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City.”

The festival was founded in the aftermath of 9/11, and this year they hope to bring communities together after the challenging times. “The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it,” said Robert De Niro, Co-Founder of the Tribeca Festival. “And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th-anniversary festival.”

We’ve got news—Tribeca Festival is back with live events! Safely enjoy innovative community screenings across all boroughs and in-person events hosted at notable New York City spots like The Battery, Pier 57, & Hudson Yards. Follow the link to learn more: https://t.co/vfa6CRcuRs pic.twitter.com/exe5jwI3cx — Tribeca (@Tribeca) March 29, 2021

According to the Tribeca Festival, they are working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

